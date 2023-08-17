Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CBKM stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
