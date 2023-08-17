Contrasting Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 2.10 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Duolingo $369.49 million 14.47 -$59.57 million ($0.79) -164.86

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Livento Group and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $144.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Livento Group.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -7.06% -5.58% -4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duolingo has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duolingo beats Livento Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

