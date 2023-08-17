Contrasting Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Energy and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.14 billion 2.08 $269.54 million $3.34 7.67 SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.33 $242.17 million $5.37 2.99

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Energy and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Energy presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 28.33% 38.18% 15.80% SandRidge Energy 97.92% 27.76% 22.25%

Summary

Vista Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

