Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.49

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 60066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cool Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cool during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cool by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

