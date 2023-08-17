Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. Copart has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466,200 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

