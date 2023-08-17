Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 7,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

