Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading Down 8%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 53,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 44,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Core Lithium Trading Down 13.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

