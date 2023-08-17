Cormark Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.09. 257,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.62.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

