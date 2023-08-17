Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE NEO opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$7.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.20. The firm has a market cap of C$393.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

