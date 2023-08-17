Cormark Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$5.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVE:PVT traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.23. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.05. Pivotree has a 1 year low of C$2.15 and a 1 year high of C$4.00.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

