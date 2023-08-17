Cormark Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$5.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pivotree
Pivotree Trading Up 3.2 %
Pivotree Company Profile
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.