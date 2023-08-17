Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.83 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,096.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,096.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 975,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

