Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Argus from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.