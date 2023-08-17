Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $243.63 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00028728 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $243.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

