Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

