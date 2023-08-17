Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on CTRA
Coterra Energy Price Performance
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.
Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.