Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 30,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Coupang Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,754 shares of company stock valued at $33,837,721. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

