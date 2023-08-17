Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

