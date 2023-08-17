Credit Suisse AG Buys 24,913 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of American Express worth $236,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 127.5% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in American Express by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 33,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

AXP stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $162.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

