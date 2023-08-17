Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,139 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $216,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,486,088 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.16. 346,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $562.83 and its 200-day moving average is $498.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

