Credit Suisse AG Has $718.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,711,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,748. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

