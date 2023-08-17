Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 498,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $228,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 2,353,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,479. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

