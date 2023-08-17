Credit Suisse AG Purchases 22,780 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Citigroup worth $209,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,493,096. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

