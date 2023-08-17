Credit Suisse AG Sells 108,971 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,971 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $589,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

TMO traded up $5.89 on Thursday, reaching $534.76. 252,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,065. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.13. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.