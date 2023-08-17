Credit Suisse AG Sells 263,199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of AbbVie worth $476,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,419. The firm has a market cap of $267.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

