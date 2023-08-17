Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298,331 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,260,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.02. 7,248,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,753,137. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

