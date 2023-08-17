Credit Suisse Group Trims SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Target Price to GBX 1,760

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,760 ($22.33) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.18) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Increases Dividend

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,541. SSE has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

