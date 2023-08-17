Creditcoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005865 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.