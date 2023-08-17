Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 4.8 %

CRLBF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.98 million.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

