Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth about $2,275,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
