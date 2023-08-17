Critical Review: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) versus Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fobi AI and Halma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Halma has a consensus price target of $2,212.50, indicating a potential upside of 8,377.01%. Given Halma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halma is more favorable than Fobi AI.

This table compares Fobi AI and Halma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.61 million 18.64 -$15.13 million ($0.06) -2.99 Halma $2.23 billion N/A $282.64 million N/A N/A

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI -585.98% -147.21% -123.00% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Halma beats Fobi AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement. The company serves telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

