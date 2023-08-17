Critical Survey: Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Puma pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TOD’S pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Puma pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TOD’S pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and TOD’S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A TOD’S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of TOD’S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Puma and TOD’S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -22.82 TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 11.64

Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Puma and TOD’S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 TOD’S 0 2 1 0 2.33

TOD’S has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given TOD’S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOD’S is more favorable than Puma.

Summary

TOD’S beats Puma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

