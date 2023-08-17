Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,500 at Credit Suisse Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,800 ($98.95) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,800 ($86.26) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($97.68) to GBX 7,100 ($90.07) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 5,600 ($71.04) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 19,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Croda International has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

