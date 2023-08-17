Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0522 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $13.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.