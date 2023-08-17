Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,113. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.15 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

