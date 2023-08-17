Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cummins worth $133,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $232.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.