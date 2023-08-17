CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $7.10 on Thursday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,289,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,632. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

