CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,599,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,784. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

