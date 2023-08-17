CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $152.34. 20,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

