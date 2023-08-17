CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,346. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,443 shares of company stock worth $853,584 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

