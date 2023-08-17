D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,900,000 after buying an additional 514,136 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,598,000 after buying an additional 420,319 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.36. 2,954,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.