DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 66,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

