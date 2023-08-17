DA Davidson Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $22.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

