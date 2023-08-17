DA Davidson Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $22.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Paycor HCM
In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.