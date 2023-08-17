Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 299.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.98. 629,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,700. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $296.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.