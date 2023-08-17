Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 58,600 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

DAR opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

