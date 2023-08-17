David Lamond Acquires 107,886 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond acquired 107,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $142,409.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,954,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,593.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, David Lamond purchased 24,766 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $31,948.14.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QNCX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,467. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

