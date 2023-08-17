Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) recently:

8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -2.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

