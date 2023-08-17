Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DAWN) recently:
- 8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2023 – Day One Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -2.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.