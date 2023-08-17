Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,258,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,529. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

