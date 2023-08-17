Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 24,156 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.36. 3,521,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,733. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $114.16 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.99.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

