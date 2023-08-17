Decred (DCR) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $196.83 million and $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.77 or 0.00048190 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00156686 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028513 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013337 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003717 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,418,900 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
