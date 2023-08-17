DeepOnion Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00164772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

