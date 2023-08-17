DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $179.52 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,054,905,011 coins and its circulating supply is 737,234,815 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.